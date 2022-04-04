Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 47,829 shares.The stock last traded at $62.34 and had previously closed at $61.11.

OMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bradesco Corretora raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average is $52.46.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $129.21 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $4.3737 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.