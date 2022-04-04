Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) will announce $289.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guild’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $309.40 million and the lowest is $268.63 million. Guild reported sales of $526.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guild will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GHLD shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Guild by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Guild during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Guild during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Guild by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHLD opened at $10.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.28. Guild has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

