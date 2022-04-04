Gulden Market Cap Hits $3.35 Million (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Gulden has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and $4,068.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.09 or 0.00271151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012963 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001444 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000406 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 562,769,061 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

