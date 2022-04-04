GXChain Price Reaches $2.29 on Top Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. GXChain has a total market cap of $171.42 million and $336.00 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.29 or 0.00004914 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 34.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002373 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,919,850 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

