H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bryan, Garnier & Co

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a SEK 190 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of SEK 225.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a report on Friday. Societe Generale increased their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 105 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.25.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $5.16.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

