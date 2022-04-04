Handshake (HNS) One Day Volume Hits $578,571.00

Handshake (HNS) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Handshake has a market cap of $79.82 million and approximately $578,571.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 479,577,406 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

