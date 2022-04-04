Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $5.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 55,103 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HMY. Investec raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 24.9% in the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 25,164,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008,887 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $8,290,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 719.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,017,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 1,771,334 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $6,385,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $5,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

