Hathor (HTR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.40 Million

Hathor (HTR) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. Hathor has a market cap of $169.65 million and $8.40 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001619 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00048292 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,436.23 or 0.07508787 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,739.57 or 0.99949326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00047120 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 904,902,464 coins and its circulating supply is 228,957,464 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

