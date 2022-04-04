Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Shares Up 0.1%

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.87. 40,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 108,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

