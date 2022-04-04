Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $55.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Haynes International traded as high as $49.15 and last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.80.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HAYN. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,022,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the third quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 91,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $575.67 million, a P/E ratio of 157.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.43 million during the quarter. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 283.88%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

