Hays (LON:HAS) Price Target Cut to GBX 190 by Analysts at Barclays

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 190 ($2.49) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.69) target price on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Hays from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Hays alerts:

Shares of Hays stock opened at GBX 120.18 ($1.57) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.75. The firm has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.30. Hays has a 1-year low of GBX 105.20 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 181.10 ($2.37).

In related news, insider Joe Hurd purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £10,350 ($13,557.77).

About Hays (Get Rating)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.