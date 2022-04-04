Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Price Target Cut to GBX 190 by Analysts at Barclays

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 190 ($2.49) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HAYPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Hays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Hays alerts:

Shares of Hays stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.30. 344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035. Hays has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.