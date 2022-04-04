HC Wainwright Cuts MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target to $21.50

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $21.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities started coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $16.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 209.65 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MAG Silver by 4,614.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at $172,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

