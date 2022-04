HC Wainwright Increases Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target to $7.10

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $7.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

UEC opened at $4.68 on Monday. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,131,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,892,000 after buying an additional 12,511,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,796,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,744 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,362,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,089 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,521,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 611,156 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 129,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

