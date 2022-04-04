Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,943. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 275.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,100,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,282,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 207.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,669,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,563 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $44,298,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 887.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,519,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,452,000 after buying an additional 1,365,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

