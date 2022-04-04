Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $35.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $464,976,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,311,000 after buying an additional 2,451,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

