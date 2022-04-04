Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $377.52 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.28 or 0.00206483 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001031 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00037341 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00025343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.36 or 0.00410401 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00053616 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

