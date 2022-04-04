Hedget Price Reaches $1.60 (HGET)

Hedget (HGET) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00003505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedget has a market cap of $2.80 million and $302,102.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedget has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hedget

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

