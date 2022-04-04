Helios Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helios Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Shares of HLIO opened at $78.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.29 and a 1 year high of $114.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 46.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

