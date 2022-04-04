Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.52.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 166,298 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 22,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $45.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.95.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -34.84%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

