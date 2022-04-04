Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Major Shareholder Purchases $48,745.80 in Stock

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $48,745.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 228,710 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $1,029,195.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,586 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $17,499.68.

On Thursday, March 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 8,100 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,338.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,193 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,846.42.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 991 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $5,936.09.

On Monday, January 31st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 100 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 400 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,392.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 14,925 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.50.

Shares of HMTV stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 349,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $14.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $56.82 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMTV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HMTV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

