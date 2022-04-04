Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HTGC. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $18.57 on Monday. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 65,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

