Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $19.46 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,420 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 44,048 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 346,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,722,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $52.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $218.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

