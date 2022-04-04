Heritage Investors Management Corp Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock opened at $135.31 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.18. The firm has a market cap of $399.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

