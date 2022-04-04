Hermez Network Price Hits $6.11 on Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Hermez Network coin can currently be purchased for $6.11 or 0.00013069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $28.72 million and approximately $303,146.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

