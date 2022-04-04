Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on HES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of HES stock opened at $108.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hess has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $110.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.03.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hess will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $673,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545 over the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

