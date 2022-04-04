Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Trading Down 4.3%

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.40 and last traded at $57.40. Approximately 5,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 695,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.98.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.64.

The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,549,000 after acquiring an additional 195,492 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Hexcel by 114.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,880,000 after buying an additional 3,171,371 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hexcel by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,333,000 after buying an additional 1,111,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hexcel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,208,000 after buying an additional 186,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Hexcel by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,230,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,887,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

