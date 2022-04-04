Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.68) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HIK. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,800 ($36.68) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,585 ($33.86).

Shares of HIK opened at GBX 2,082 ($27.27) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,767 ($23.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,703 ($35.41). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,010.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,191.19.

In related news, insider Douglas Hurt acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,954 ($25.60) per share, for a total transaction of £29,310 ($38,394.03). Also, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($26.04), for a total transaction of £546,660.24 ($716,086.25).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

