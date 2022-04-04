Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.76

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.76 and last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.
HTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.70.
The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
