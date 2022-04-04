Hive Achieves Market Cap of $440.81 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $440.81 million and $15.97 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00002410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004975 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 398,034,758 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

