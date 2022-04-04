Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 1,925 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,275 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 7.7% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after buying an additional 39,705 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after buying an additional 182,243 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $446,852,000 after buying an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 168,648 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $47,545,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $309.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

