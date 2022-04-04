HollyGold Market Cap Reaches $1.04 Million (HGOLD)

HollyGold (HGOLD) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, HollyGold has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HollyGold has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $68,610.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HollyGold coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000607 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00048654 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.06 or 0.07538240 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,904.63 or 0.99606963 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00046551 BTC.

HollyGold Coin Profile

HollyGold’s genesis date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,196 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

