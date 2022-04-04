Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) will post sales of $26.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.50 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $29.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $124.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.63 million to $127.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $136.70 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $146.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.82 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $40.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $346.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

