Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

In other news, Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$630,840.

TSE:HCG traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 78,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,261. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.36. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$30.00 and a 12-month high of C$46.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.86.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$134.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.

Home Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.