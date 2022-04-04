Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given New $3.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.60 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Home Point Capital from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Home Point Capital had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Home Point Capital by 449.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 118,093 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Home Point Capital by 37.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

