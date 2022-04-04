Honest (HNST) Price Hits $0.0188 on Major Exchanges

Honest (HNST) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $936,569.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00048452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.85 or 0.07520807 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,639.47 or 0.99937602 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00046845 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

