HOPR (HOPR) One Day Volume Hits $479,196.00

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. HOPR has a total market capitalization of $28.30 million and $479,196.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOPR coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HOPR has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR’s launch date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

