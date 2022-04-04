Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 134.4% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after purchasing an additional 672,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 67.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,419,000 after purchasing an additional 510,006 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 43.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,400,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,366,000 after purchasing an additional 426,667 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at about $40,541,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at about $26,316,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total transaction of $795,265.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,053 shares of company stock worth $30,503,844. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $107.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $83.42 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

