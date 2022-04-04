Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,684 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,965 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.7% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $131,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,705 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after acquiring an additional 182,243 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 168,648 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $309.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

