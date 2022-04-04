HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.79.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday.

HP stock opened at $35.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. HP has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $40.37.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. HP’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

