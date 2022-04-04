HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in HP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in HP by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 956 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in HP by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock opened at $35.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $40.37.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

