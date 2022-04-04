HPQ-Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) Trading 19.1% Higher

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating) shares traded up 19.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. 298,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 308,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$183.67 million and a PE ratio of -78.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

In other HPQ-Silicon Resources news, Senior Officer Francois Rivard acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at C$219,000.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of quartz properties in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and production of silicon metals and porous silicon wafers. It holds a 100% interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

