HSBC Downgrades Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) to Hold

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

NYSE ARCO opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $777.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 274,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 211,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 983,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth about $783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados (Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.