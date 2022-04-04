Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Up to $35.06

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.06, but opened at $36.00. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $36.04, with a volume of 2,715 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTHT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.