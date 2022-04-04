HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $62,422,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in HubSpot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,236,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,719,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $13.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $504.20. 469,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,320. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $481.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $625.81. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $378.88 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen raised HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $739.04.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

