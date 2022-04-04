Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.91.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,923 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,989 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBM opened at $7.96 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.008 dividend. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -2.15%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

