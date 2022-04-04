Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $484.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Humana by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,612,000 after purchasing an additional 84,303 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 4,645.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $441.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $425.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.47. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. Humana’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

