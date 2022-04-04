Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 154.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana stock opened at $441.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.36.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

