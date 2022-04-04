Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 206,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,685,782 shares.The stock last traded at $36.91 and had previously closed at $37.61.

Several analysts recently commented on HUN shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 98.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after buying an additional 907,578 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Huntsman by 29.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

