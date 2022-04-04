Huobi BTC (HBTC) One Day Volume Tops $1.38 Million

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.82 billion and $1.38 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $45,630.08 or 0.99835375 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00048398 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.41 or 0.07553632 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,536.40 or 0.99630401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00046601 BTC.

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

